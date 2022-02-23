Home / World News / Robbery turns into hostage situation at Apple store in Amsterdam, police on scene
world news

Robbery turns into hostage situation at Apple store in Amsterdam, police on scene

  • Officers did not specify how many people were in the shop, but police had received a report of an armed robbery at 17:40 pm (1640 GMT).
Images on social media showed a gunman holding an unarmed man at gunpoint.
Images on social media showed a gunman holding an unarmed man at gunpoint.
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 12:43 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

A man with a firearm was in the vicinity of an Amsterdam shop, police in the Netherlands said Tuesday adding that officers had surrounded the scene, reportedly an Apple store on a downtown square.

"There is someone with a firearm in/near the shop in question, the police are on site with many (specialist) units to get the situation under control," the Amsterdam police department said in a statement on Twitter.

Officers did not specify how many people were in the shop, but police had received a report of an armed robbery at 17:40 pm (1640 GMT).

The alleged robbery later turned into a hostage situation, according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

Images on social media showed a gunman holding an unarmed man at gunpoint, local media reported, and several witnesses heard gunshots inside the Apple Store and according to the AT5 outlet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amsterdam
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out