Robert Fico's assassination attempt: ‘Lone wolf’ charged for shooting Slovak PM

Robert Fico's assassination attempt: A day after he was shot, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition has stabilised but still remains "very serious", his deputy Robert Kalinak has said. A man aims a handgun at Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico as he was approaching people after a Slovak government meeting in Handlova, Slovakia, May 15, 2024 in this screen grab from a video. (Reuters)

Fico, 59, was attacked by a lone gunman on Wednesday when he was in front of the local House of Culture while he was meeting his supporters. The shooter was overpowered and taken into custody.

The shooting, which the government called a "political assault", stoked fears over heightened polarisation or even further violence just weeks before European parliament elections.

Robert Fico's assassination attempt: Here's the latest updates:

Slovak media have said the suspected assailant, who was apprehended at the scene, is a 71-year-old man.

He fired gunman fired five bullets at the 59-year-old prime minister as he greeted supporters following a government meeting in the small town of Handlova in central Slovakia.

Media reports claim that the suspect is a former security guard at a shopping mall, the author of three collections of poetry and a member of the Slovak Society of Writers.



In an undated video posted on Facebook, the suspected attacker was seen saying "I do not agree with government policy". Reuters has verified the video.

Police work at the scene after a shooting incident in which Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was wounded, outside the House of Culture in Handlova, Slovakia May 15, 2024.(Reuters)