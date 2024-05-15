 Slovakia PM Robert Fico critically injured after being shot. Who is he? | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Slovakia PM Robert Fico critically injured after being shot. Who is he?

ByHT News Desk
May 15, 2024 09:27 PM IST

Robert Fico, 59, was hit in the stomach after four shots were fired at him in front of the local House of Culture while he was meeting his supporters.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was rushed to a hospital after an assassination attempt by an unidentified gunman on Wednesday.

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico speaks during a press conference with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary on Jan. 16, 2024. (AP)
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico speaks during a press conference with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary on Jan. 16, 2024. (AP)

Robert Fico, 59, was hit in the stomach after four shots were fired at him in front of the local House of Culture while he was meeting his supporters. The suspect has been taken into custody.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to a post on his Facebook profile, Rober Fico's condition remains critical.

It said he was being transported by helicopter to the Banská Bystrica, 29 kilometers (63 miles) away from Handlova because it would take too long to get to Bratislava due to the necessity of an acute procedure. “The next few hours will decide,” it said.

Who is Robert Fico?

  • Born to a working-class family, Robert Fico graduated with a law degree in 1986 and joined the then-ruling Communist party.
  • After the fall of Communist rule in 1989, he worked as a government lawyer, won a seat in parliament under the renamed Communist party. Fico also represented Slovakia at the European Court for Human Rights.
  • Fico has run the SMER-Social Democracy party since 1999 after establishing it to oppose the reformist centre-right cabinet, according to Reuters.

    Also Read | Thousands Protest in Slovakia to Stop Prime Minister’s Judiciary Revamp
  • He won elections for the first time in 2006 and served as PM till 2010. He again won in 2012 and served till 2018.
  • In 2018, Fico marred into controversy after journalist Jan Kuciak, who was investigating high-level graft, and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova were killed by a contract killer.
  • The journalist's killing fuelled mass protests against graft and Fico was forced to resign.

    Also Read | Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky removes head of state guards after recent plot to assassinate him
  • After five years in opposition, Fico’s party won parliamentary elections last year on a pro-Russian and anti-American platform.
  • He vowed to bring an end to Slovakia providing Ukraine with military support as it battled Russia's full-scale invasion, and has argued that NATO and the United States provoked Moscow into war.

(Inputs from AP, Reuters)

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Slovakia PM Robert Fico critically injured after being shot. Who is he?

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On