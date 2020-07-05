e-paper
Rocket fired toward US Embassy in Iraq injures child

Rocket fired toward US Embassy in Iraq injures child

Iraqi officials said the embassy’s recently installed C-RAM air defense system may have attempted to intercept the rocket as the system was operational late Saturday.

world Updated: Jul 05, 2020 15:39 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Baghdad
The rocket was launched from the Ali Al-Saleh area of Baghdad and landed next to a house close to a local TV channel late Saturday, the military statement said.
The rocket was launched from the Ali Al-Saleh area of Baghdad and landed next to a house close to a local TV channel late Saturday, the military statement said.(VIA REUTERS)
         

The Iraqi military said Sunday that a rocket aimed at Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, home of the U.S. embassy, struck a residential house and injured a child.

Iraqi officials said the embassy’s recently installed C-RAM air defense system may have attempted to intercept the rocket as the system was operational late Saturday. A recent spate of rocket attacks have struck close to the U.S. embassy and targeted American troops in Iraqi bases. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The rocket was launched from the Ali Al-Saleh area of Baghdad and landed next to a house close to a local TV channel late Saturday, the military statement said. A child suffered head injuries and the house was damaged.

Iraqi security forces say they also thwarted another attack in the Umm al-Azam area aiming to hit Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, a training base used by U.S.-led coalition forces.

In March, two Americans and one British soldier were killed following a barrage of rockets on Camp Taji.

The latest uptick in attacks comes shortly before Iraq embarks on strategic talks with the U.S. in which the presence of American forces in the country is expected to top the agenda.

The U.S. has criticized the federal government for being unable to reign in Iran-backed militia groups it believes are orchestrating the attacks. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has pledged to protect American installations from attacks, U.S. officials said.

Iraqi security forces last week raided the headquarters of the powerful Iran-backed paramilitary Kataib Hezbollah and detained 14 men suspected of being responsible for rocket attacks targeting the Green Zone. Thirteen detainees were later released and one remains in custody.

The move drew praise from the U.S. but condemnation from Iran-backed political factions in Iraq.

The U.S. embassy began testing the new air defense system late Saturday, the Iraqi officials said. It drew condemnation from Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hassan al-Kaabi, who called on the government to take action against the “illegal” move which would “provoke the Iraqi people,” according to a government statement.

____

Associated Press writer Qassim Abdul-Zahra in Baghdad contributed to this report.

