According to the local media, some of these rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defence system before they could strike their target.
According to the local media, some of these rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defence system (pictured above) before they could strike their target. (File Photo)
Israel faces rocket attack from Lebanon, hits back with artillery fire

The Israeli military retaliated with artillery fire in response to the earlier rocket fire from Lebanon, reports said. The rocket sirens had sounded in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel, and in the Golan Heights.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 02:01 PM IST

Multiple rockets were fired towards Israel from southern Lebanon on Friday, news agency Reuters reported citing Lebanese security officials familiar with the development. The rockets triggered sirens in northern Israel and Golan Heights, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damages. The development comes amid reports of an escalation in cross-border hostilities between the two countries and a fractured relationship with Iran.

The Israeli military also fired its artillery in response to the earlier rocket fire from Lebanon, the agency added. Quoting Israeli defence sources, Reuters reported that sirens had sounded in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel, and in the Golan Heights, part of the territory the country captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

Lebanon fired rockets two days ago, triggering retaliatory mortar shelling and airstrikes from the Israeli side. According to local media, some of these rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defence system before they could strike their targets.

