Voters 'will walk barefoot over broken glass' for me: Donald Trump's challenger

Updated on Nov 21, 2022 12:25 PM IST

Ron DeSantis: Ron DeSantis said, “Florida really has a blueprint for success ... we’re all about exercising leadership.

Ron DeSantis: Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, is seen.(Bloomberg)
ByMallika Soni

Florida governor Ron DeSantis boasted to a group of Republicans that people are willing to “walk barefoot over broken glass” to vote for him. Ron DeSantis- secure after a strong reelection win and midterm victories that swept the state- made the comments in an appearance before a leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas.

Presenting himself and his state as a model for the Republican party and the country, Ron DeSantis said, “Florida really has a blueprint for success ... we’re all about exercising leadership and delivering results for the people that we represent."

Ron DeSantis touted the “free state of Florida,” and boasted using vaccines in a fight against a “Faucian dystopia where people’s freedoms were curtailed and their livelihoods destroyed.”

He also said that “the state of Florida is where ‘woke’ goes to die,” as he talked of various programs restricting freedoms for the LGBTQ community.

“When you stand up for what’s right, when you show people you’re willing to fight for them, they will walk over broken glass barefoot to come vote for you, and that’s exactly what they did for me in record numbers,” the Republican governor said.

“We’ve got a lot more to do, and I have only begun to fight," he added.

Ron DeSantis is widely expected to announce a run for the presidency while Donald Trump announced his bid last week.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

donald trump
