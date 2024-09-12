The royal family has been blasted for “going woke" with their new move. King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to travel to Australia next month, but have decided to make a major change to the language that is generally used. Royal family blasted for going ‘woke’ with new move ahead of Australia tour (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)(AFP)

The traditional term of "walkabout" is set to be replaced with "an opportunity to meet the public" in an attempt to show sensitivity towards Indigenous Australian culture, it has been reported. In their culture, "walkabout" reportedly holds a spiritual meaning.

Political commentator Anna McGovern is among many who have criticised the move. "I think this is a trend that we're seeing where we're rejecting tradition and something that has been part of our culture for decades now,” McGovern told GB News. "This is something that has been a big part of the tradition, a big part of our history, and I just think it definitely represents the trend that we're seeing and the direction we're going where we're prioritising political correctness and not wanting to upset people. And I just think it's absolutely woke ridiculousness."

‘Essential in my view that the sensitivities in different countries are observed’

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, however, noted that it is important to "be sensitive" to various cultures of different countries. "It's absolutely essential in my view that the sensitivities in different countries are observed. If you look for example, the last time William and Catherine sadly went abroad, this was in March 2022 to the Caribbean,” he said.

"It wasn't successful because of the issues, although I think it was wrongly, and they were hypersensitive particularly with demands for reparations,” he continued. "You look at the Commonwealth, the 56 countries now, I think that's an enormously important institution and we benefit in all sorts of ways as to the other countries or members of it.”

Fitzwilliams added, “Now, if you don't take account the times changing, as they did during Queen Elizabeth's reign, you don't take account of various sensitivities, especially certain pressure groups. I'm not suggesting that we write off our history as being something that's dreadful. They're ups and downs and pluses and minuses, we all know that. But the point is to be sensitive to other cultures, and that's an absolutely perfect one."

For Indigenous Australians, the word "walkabout" often refers to a spiritual journey or rite of passage in the bush.