Meghan Markle ‘never wanted to be accepted by royal family’: Bombshell claim

Meghan Markle "never really wanted to be accepted by the Royal Family", a royal expert claimed. The Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry in 2018 and said in the couple's Netflix docuseries that there was no formal introduction of instruction into royal life or on protocols that are to be followed. But if "she had been more willing to adapt herself to place life" things could have been different, royal correspondent Valentine Low said. Meghan Markle at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Some of those who worked with Meghan argue that she never really wanted to be accepted by the royal family. That might be true. But if the institution had tried harder, and if she had been more willing to adapt herself to palace life, she could have been one of the royal family’s greatest assets,” the expert added.

Meghan Markle admitted in the docuseries that she "needed to learn a lot" when she began dating Prince Harry.

“I never saw pictures or videos of a walkabout. Like, what’s a walkabout?,” she said.

The Duchess also recalled the first time she met the late Queen Elizabeth II when her husband asked her if she knew how to curtsy. Prince Harry said, "How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother? And that you would need to curtsy, especially to an American. That’s weird."

The couple stepped down from their royal roles and moved to the United States- where they now live- in March 2020. Since then, their relationship with the royal family remains strained following claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey and the more recent publication of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'.

Most recently Prince Harry attended King Charles' coronation in the UK alone while Meghan remained in the US with the couple's children.

