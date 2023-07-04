Home / World News / Prince Harry doesn't want Meghan's celebrity life: ‘Ill-suited, uncomfortable’

Prince Harry doesn't want Meghan's celebrity life: ‘Ill-suited, uncomfortable’

ByMallika Soni
Jul 04, 2023 05:57 AM IST

The expert wrote that Meghan Markle was happy with her Archetypes podcast series with celebrities.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "ambition to become a global humanitarian power couple" appears to be "on ice", a royal commentator claimed. Expert Alison Boshoff reflected on the reports regarding the couple's future work and noticed a gap in their respective plans. While Meghan Markle has signed a solo deal with Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel at WME, it was reported, Prince Harry is said to be gravitating back to charity and campaigning work.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

“How long before Harry turn his back on the showbusiness life, for which he is obviously ill-suited and seems entirely uncomfortable with,” the commentator said.

In the Daily Mail, the expert wrote that Meghan Markle was happy with her Archetypes podcast series with celebrities, Prince Harry wanted to engage more world leaders. But Harry's focal point, Alison Boshoff wrote, has always appeared to be charity work and service. In March, he himself said he is driven by "being in the service of others".

Read more: What King Charles loves to eat and ingredients banned in his kitchen, revealed

Prince Harry had then said: "For me, personally, I get so much out of helping other people. To be in the service of others is what drives me, what gets me out of bed every day. Then you have kids."

Meghan Markle grew up in the entertainment world and had a career in the same but Prince Harry didn't appear too drawn to it, the commentator noted. The Duke of Sussex had even told Oprah Winfrey during the Sussexes' interview that, "The Netflix and the Spotify, they’re all... that was never part of the plan. We didn’t have a plan. That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us."

“She is modelling herself on her old boss Bonnie Hammer, an executive at NBC who gave her her big break in Suits. But even as she races towards bigger and more lucrative media ventures, her husband's concerns are centred on the environment and mental health,” Alison Boshoff said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out