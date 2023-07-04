Prince Harry doesn't want Meghan's celebrity life: ‘Ill-suited, uncomfortable’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "ambition to become a global humanitarian power couple" appears to be "on ice", a royal commentator claimed. Expert Alison Boshoff reflected on the reports regarding the couple's future work and noticed a gap in their respective plans. While Meghan Markle has signed a solo deal with Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel at WME, it was reported, Prince Harry is said to be gravitating back to charity and campaigning work. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

“How long before Harry turn his back on the showbusiness life, for which he is obviously ill-suited and seems entirely uncomfortable with,” the commentator said.

In the Daily Mail, the expert wrote that Meghan Markle was happy with her Archetypes podcast series with celebrities, Prince Harry wanted to engage more world leaders. But Harry's focal point, Alison Boshoff wrote, has always appeared to be charity work and service. In March, he himself said he is driven by "being in the service of others".

Prince Harry had then said: "For me, personally, I get so much out of helping other people. To be in the service of others is what drives me, what gets me out of bed every day. Then you have kids."

Meghan Markle grew up in the entertainment world and had a career in the same but Prince Harry didn't appear too drawn to it, the commentator noted. The Duke of Sussex had even told Oprah Winfrey during the Sussexes' interview that, "The Netflix and the Spotify, they’re all... that was never part of the plan. We didn’t have a plan. That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us."

“She is modelling herself on her old boss Bonnie Hammer, an executive at NBC who gave her her big break in Suits. But even as she races towards bigger and more lucrative media ventures, her husband's concerns are centred on the environment and mental health,” Alison Boshoff said.

