Home / World News / Prince Harry has ‘right to privacy’, US on release of his visa application

Prince Harry has ‘right to privacy’, US on release of his visa application

ByMallika Soni
Jul 11, 2023 09:00 PM IST

The lawsuit was filed by a Washington DC-based think tank called Heritage Foundation.

The US government refused to reveal details of Prince Harry's visa application, citing his “right to privacy” after the Department of Homeland Security refused to reveal the information amid controversy over his drug use. US visa applications can be rejected if an applicant admits to having taken drugs. The refusal stated that even though Prince Harry is a "public figure", that does not mean he would "forfeit all rights to privacy".

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.(Reuters)
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.(Reuters)

In his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry admitted to taking marijuana, cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms. As per US law, foreigners who admit to taking drugs and wish to enter or move to the United States may face several challenges when doing so. Applications can be denied over drug taking.

Read more: King Charles lost his temper when Camilla did this in Scotland? Video shows…

The lawsuit was filed by a Washington DC-based think tank called Heritage Foundation. Lawyers for the Heritage Foundation went to court over the refusal demanding the Department of Homeland Security to process a response to their Freedom of Information Act request regarding Prince Harry.

The foundation says that Prince Harry’s admitted drug use in the media makes it question if the US government followed procedures while he was admitted in the country.

The Heritage Foundation's Nile Gardiner said that DHS' argument had "no sense", but is "not surprising coming from the zero transparency Biden Administration".

Since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have settled into life in the US. The couple resides in California with their two young children, Archie and Lilibet.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out