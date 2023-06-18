Home / World News / Watch: Prince William's daughter Charlotte and Camilla's sweet moment at parade

ByMallika Soni
Jun 18, 2023 03:05 PM IST

The children were accompanied by Camilla and the Princess of Wales. Princess Charlotte and Queen Camilla share sweet moment during Trooping The Colour

King Charles' wife Camilla and Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte shared a sweet moment as they returned to the Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour. Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children returned to the annual Trooping the Colour event riding in a horse-drawn carriage from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade. The children were accompanied by Camilla and the Princess of Wales.

Queen Camilla and Princess Charlotte are seen.
Queen Camilla and Princess Charlotte are seen.

A heartwarming moment was captured between Queen Camilla and Princess Charlotte as they both looked at each other with warm smiles. Social media users enjoyed the moment with one user commenting, “That's the best picture ! So cute.”

“That’s an iconic photo of Camilla and Charlotte," another said, while a third commented, “I love sweet moments like this.”

‌This is the second time that the children rode with Camilla on a ride during Trooping the Colour. Last year, the trio made their debut in the Trooping the Colour carriages with their Kate Middleton and Camilla in the parade.

With his first Trooping the Colour, King Charles took part in the parade to mark his official birthday.

