Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones overnight, injuring at least 20 people

Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones last night, causing damage to residential buildings and injuring about 20 people in the eastern and southern regions, local authorities said on Thursday. The focus on Ukraine's energy sector continues as cities face destruction and blackouts from ongoing assaults.

Ballistic and cruise missiles were directed at Kyiv, the Kyiv region and Kharkiv in the east of the country, while drones attacked Zaporizhzhia in the south.

The authorities have not yet disclosed the number of missiles and drones used in the attack on Ukraine, nor the main targets that were struck.

In recent months, Russia has focused its missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's energy sector, destroying power plants and substations and plunging entire regions into prolonged blackouts.

At least 14 people were injured in the Kharkiv region, including a seven-year-old boy, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram, adding that the city itself had been attacked by two missiles and 17 drones.

Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said that at least seven people were injured in the overnight attack on the city and that Russian drones damaged 19 apartment buildings, while another 500 homes were left without heating due to damage to infrastructure.

Fedorov published photographs of houses with holes in the walls, destroyed private homes and smashed shops.

Authorities in the capital city of Kyiv reported that several buildings in three districts of the city were damaged by falling debris from downed missiles and drones.