Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Russia, Burkina Faso talk military cooperation

Reuters |
Oct 09, 2024 09:00 AM IST

RUSSIA-BURKINA/MILITARY:Russia, Burkina Faso talk military

Oct 9 - Russia's Defence Minister Andrei Belousov and prime minister of Burkina Faso, Apollinaire J. Kyelem de Tambela, discussed in Moscow expanding military ties, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Russia, Burkina Faso talk military cooperation
Russia, Burkina Faso talk military cooperation

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT

Moscow has been pursuing a combination of military, diplomatic, and economic interests in Africa, vying with the West for influence after Russia's war in Ukraine triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and Washington in decades.

After Putin's landslide win in Russia's presidential election in March, some newspapers in Africa saw Putin's re-election as reinforcing the stance of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

Burkina Faso, under military leadership since a 2022 coup, has played host to contingents of the Wagner mercenary force, whose founder Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash in 2024.

In June, Russia said it was sending additional military supplies and instructors to Burkina Faso to help the west African country boost its defence capabilities and fight terrorism.

BY THE NUMBERS

Moscow has so far invested very little in Africa, according to United Nations data. Its arms exports to sub-Saharan Africa have fallen in recent years, according to 2023 data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. But Russia is still the second-largest supplier of weapons to the region.

At the 2023 Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg, Putin said Moscow signed military-technical agreements with 40 African countries, which potentially open the door for more Russian arms sales to the region.

KEY QUOTE

"Russia-Burkina relations are based on the principles of mutual respect, consideration of each other's interests and have acquired positive dynamics in recent years," the Russian defence ministry cited Belousov as saying in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On