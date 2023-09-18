News / World News / Russia claims to shoot down Ukrainian drones over Crimea, Belgorod

Russia claims to shoot down Ukrainian drones over Crimea, Belgorod

Reuters |
Sep 18, 2023 12:49 AM IST

The ministry said air defence systems destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles over the southwestern part of the peninsula at about 8:30 pm.

Russia's defence ministry said its forces had downed two Ukrainian drones over southwestern Crimea and a third over Belgorod region on Sunday.

It said air defence systems also destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region(Representative image)
The ministry said air defence systems destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles over the southwestern part of the peninsula at about 8:30 p.m. Moscow time. It said air defence systems also destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region about 10 minutes later. Reuters could not verify the report.

