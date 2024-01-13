Russia, commenting on Taiwan elections, says it is integral part of China
Russia foreign ministry commented after Taiwanese voters swept the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday that Moscow continued to view Taiwan as an integral part of China.
Zakharova, who set out Russia's stance in a statement, was commenting after Taiwanese voters swept the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te into power strongly rejecting Chinese pressure to spurn him.
