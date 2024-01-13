Russia, commenting on Taiwan elections, says it is integral part of China

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday that Moscow continued to view Taiwan as an integral part of China. Taiwan Election Results: Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai celebrates his victory in Taipei, Taiwan.(AP)

Zakharova, who set out Russia's stance in a statement, was commenting after Taiwanese voters swept the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te into power strongly rejecting Chinese pressure to spurn him.