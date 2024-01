Russia, commenting on Taiwan elections, says it is integral part of China

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Zakharova, who set out Russia's stance in a statement, was commenting after Taiwanese voters swept the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te into power strongly rejecting Chinese pressure to spurn him.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday that Moscow continued to view Taiwan as an integral part of China.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.