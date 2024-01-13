close_game
News / World News / Russia, commenting on Taiwan elections, says it is integral part of China

Reuters |
Jan 13, 2024 09:21 PM IST

Russia foreign ministry commented after Taiwanese voters swept the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday that Moscow continued to view Taiwan as an integral part of China.

Taiwan Election Results: Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai celebrates his victory in Taipei, Taiwan.(AP)
Zakharova, who set out Russia's stance in a statement, was commenting after Taiwanese voters swept the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te into power strongly rejecting Chinese pressure to spurn him.

Saturday, January 13, 2024
