Watch: Explosions rock Wagner-held Rostov, residents run for cover

ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2023 05:04 PM IST

Russian coup, Wagner group: Wagner fighters were caught on camera installing anti-tank mines across the city.

Explosions rocked Wagner-held Rostov in Russia, sparking panic even as Yevgeny Prigozhin vowed that his fighters will not turn themselves in to Vladimir Putin's military force.

Videos shared by foreign media outlets showed residents running for cover after the Russian city was hit by explosions. In another video, Wagner fighters were caught on camera installing anti-tank mines across the city.

Residents run for cover after explosions rocked Russia's Rostov city. (Twitter/War Monitor)

This comes as Russian army helicopters opened fire on a Wagner military convoy on the M4 highway outside the city of Voronezh, Reuters reported.

Facing revolt by the mercenary group whom he accused of betrayal, Putin is said to have spoken to the leaders of Uzbekistan, Belarus and Kazakhastan amid the ongoing mutiny.

As the fighting continues, there are reports of 180 Russian soldiers and security forces stationed at the Bugayevka checkpoint in the southern Voronezh region refusing to fight against the Wagner Group and subsequently laid down their arms. In Rostov, video by foreign media outlet Spectator Index showed people bringing food and water for the Wagner fighters. Check the video here.

Responding to Putin's ‘treason charge’, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had called his fighters as ‘patriots’. “Regarding the betrayal of the motherland, the president was deeply mistaken. We are patriots of our homeland", he said in an audio message on his Telegram channel.

