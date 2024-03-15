Russia elections: Vladimir Putin castes his vote online in presidential poll
AFP |
Mar 15, 2024 10:38 PM IST
Images distributed by the Kremlin showed the long-time Russian leader voting at a computer in his office and waving to the camera.
President Vladimir Putin cast his vote online Friday in Russia's presidential elections being held in occupied regions of Ukraine.
Images distributed by the Kremlin showed the long-time Russian leader voting at a computer in his office and waving to the camera.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Share this article