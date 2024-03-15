 Russia elections: Vladimir Putin castes his vote online in presidential poll | World News - Hindustan Times
Russia elections: Vladimir Putin castes his vote online in presidential poll

AFP |
Mar 15, 2024 10:38 PM IST

Images distributed by the Kremlin showed the long-time Russian leader voting at a computer in his office and waving to the camera.

President Vladimir Putin cast his vote online Friday in Russia's presidential elections being held in occupied regions of Ukraine.

In this pool photograph distributed by Russia's state agency Sputnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin votes online in the presidential election at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow,(AFP)
