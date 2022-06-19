Russia has assured Hungary of continued gas shipments: Foreign minister
Russia has promised to continue gas shipments to Hungary and that Gazprom will fulfil its contractual obligations to the country, foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview on public service radio on Sunday.
In Russia's response to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine, state energy giant Gazprom has cut supplies to Denmark's Orsted (ORSTED.CO) and to Shell Energy (SHEL.L) for its contract to supply gas to Germany.
It also cut supplies to Dutch gas trader GasTerra along with Bulgaria, Poland and Finland for refusing to make payments for Russian gas in roubles under a new rouble scheme.
Szijjarto said that Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak had both assured him in a phone call that the company would fulfil its obligations towards Hungary set out in its contract, Szijjarto said.
The minister did not say when the phone call took place. The foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Under a deal with Gazprom signed last year, Hungary receives 3.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year via Bulgaria and Serbia under its long-term deal with Russia, and a further one bcm via a pipeline from Austria.
The agreement is valid for 15 years, with an option to modify purchased quantities after 10 years.
Szijjarto also said on Sunday that Hungary's energy security, including its gas supply, is stable and that gas shipments have been arriving daily as per the contract, on schedule, and without any disruptions.
Russian gas flows to Europe fell short of demand on Friday as Italy and Slovakia reported receiving less than half of the usual volumes through the Nordstream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany and accounts for around 40% of Russian pipeline flows to the European Union.
On Sunday Germany announced further steps to boost gas storage levels to prepare for the next winter season, when it fears Russia could reduce or even completely halt supplies.
-
'You sidelined a good player, portraying him as a 'bad boy': Latif on PCB star
Earlier this month, Pakistan had secured a dominant 3-0 ODI series win over West Indies at home. The side's captain Babar Azam, as well as opener Imam-ul-Haq had shined with the bat; however, there were inconsistent performances from the side's middle-order. Many former Pakistan cricketers including former skippers Inzamam-ul-Haq and Shahid Afridi were critical of the selection committee's decision to include a young Mohammad Haris in the squad.
-
Early signs of mental health issues and how to get help
Caught cold and cough? You would be quick to rush to a physician. Feeling low or fatigued for six months? You would probably find something to blame yourself. It's the truth that seeking professional help for managing mental health issues is an unfamiliar territory for most and people tend to brush aside these issues thinking they are making a big fuss about a minor issue or it must all be in their head. They would also probably worry about their family and friends' reaction if they are taking therapy.
-
‘Pant might be captain but who knows. This Team India keeps changing...’
The Indian team made a staggering comeback in the T20I series against South Africa, leveling 2-2 after conceding successive defeats and forcing a decider in Bengaluru. Many have applauded wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for his captaincy as India mounted a brilliant return in the series, but his batting form remains a big concern for the team management. In four T20Is, Pant has scored only 57 runs and on three occasions, he was dismissed while chasing a delivery wide outside the off-stump.
-
After poor IPL, Ravindra Jadeja aims to bounce back in ‘different jersey’
Ravindra Jadeja's went through a bit of a rough patch during the latest edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), where he failed to live up to his reputation. He was promoted as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but after a series of poor results, the role was handed over to MS Dhoni.
-
International Day of Yoga 2022: Here's how Yoga is therapeutic for diabetics
For diabetics, controlling mental stress is the key to managing your diabetes and several pieces of research have shown that Yoga is a cost-effective and a promising option in the treatment and prevention of diabetes as it helps in reducing the stress levels that result in a positive effect on blood glucose control, which is what we are going to discuss ahead of International Day of Yoga 2022. Asanas and Pranayama have been especially discovered to be beneficial for people having diabetes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics