Home / World News / Russia on its way out of Ukraine's Mariupol - US. UN chief calls war 'senseless'
world news

Russia on its way out of Ukraine's Mariupol - US. UN chief calls war 'senseless'

The war has completed nearly 70 days in Ukraine and several major cities have suffered unprecedented damage. 
Ukraine war: Smoke rises from the grounds of the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Friday. (AFP)
Ukraine war: Smoke rises from the grounds of the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Friday. (AFP)
Published on May 06, 2022 06:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

A majority of Russian forces are believed to have left the key port city of Mariupol in Ukraine, Pentagon said on Thursday, after weeks of no-holds barred assault in the area which left once-a-thriving city damaged and devastated. One of the most recent concerns was the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steel plant as Kyiv kept highlighting concerns. The war is in its tenth week and UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has yet again urged the world to unite and end the conflict. He called the war “senseless”, “ruthless” and "limitless in its potential for global harm” in his latest comments.

Here are top ten updates on the Ukraine war:

1. In over 70 days of the conflict, Moscow has been accused of attacking over 400 healthcare institutions. "If you consider just medical infrastructure, as of today Russian troops have destroyed or damaged nearly 400 healthcare institutions: hospitals, maternity wards, outpatient clinics," Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address, according to a Reuters report. "This amounts to a complete lack of medication for cancer patients. It means extreme difficulties or a complete lack of insulin for diabetes. It is impossible to carry out surgery. It even means, quite simply, a lack of antibiotics."

2. On Mariupol evacuation, he said that the Russian forces were still storming the Azovstal steel plant that was sheltering civilians and Ukraine troops.

3. Even as Russian airstrikes continue to target Mariupol, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby was quoted as saying in reports, Moscow's forces are still making only "plodding" and incremental progress as the main fight presses on in the eastern Donbas region.

4. “In a joint @UN-@ICRC operation, 2 safe passage convoys successfully evacuated nearly 500 people from the Azovstal plant, Mariupol & surrounding areas. I hope that continued coordination with Moscow & Kyiv will lead to more humanitarian pauses to allow civilians safe passage,” the UN chief wrote on Twitter. In another tweet, he acknowledged the “crucial role” being played by the Ukrainian women in the humanitarian response. More evacuation are expected on Friday at 12 pm local time.

5. The world is staring at a food crisis with Russia and Ukraine together producing 30 per cent of the global wheat supply and the UN chief, according to an AFP report, has called for “a meaningful solution to global food insecurity requires reintegrating Ukraine’s agricultural production and the food and fertilizer production of Russia and Belarus into world markets, despite the war.”

6. During a trip to Japan and South Korea, US president Joe Biden will hold Russia “accountable for its actions”, the White House has said.

7. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said he’s accepted an apology from President Vladimir Putin after Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov’s remark that German doctor Adolf Hitler had Jewish origin.

8. An aid of $6.5 billion was pledged by the international donors in Poland’s Warsaw. While Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, announced 200 million euros ($211.44 million). France pledged a further $300 million at the conference.

9. Zelensky launched a fundraising website at the Warsaw event.

10. There’s no concern that “our focus on Ukraine is somehow going to take our focus, our eye, off the Indo-Pacific or specifically our obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP, AP)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis ukraine
russia ukraine crisis ukraine
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Boxes of Corona vaccine from the US pharmaceutical company Johnson and Johnson storages in a transport box at a warehouse.

    J&J Covid-19 vaccine ‘limited’ to some people after clot concerns: Report

    Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine was limited to use only in adults for whom other shots aren't appropriate after an investigation of rare and potentially deadly clotting disorder that occurs in some recipients. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration limited the use of the vaccine to people 18 and older for whom other shots aren't accessible or clinically appropriate, and those who would otherwise not get immunized against the virus.

  • The video has turned Republicans against one of their own: US Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina.&nbsp;

    Nude video latest to turn Republicans in US against one of their own

    A grainy 28-second video showing a naked young man gyrating against someone in bed amid squeals and laughter was the latest in a string of episodes that has turned Republicans against one of their own: the brash U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina. It followed other episodes that have led powerful Republicans such as the top Republican in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, to break with him.

  • FILE PHOTO: Residents line up for nucleic acid tests during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China.

    'How did we catch it?': Spread of Covid baffles locked-down Shanghai residents

    Veronica thought she did everything right by sticking to all of the COVID-19 lockdown rules in the Chinese city of Shanghai. When curbs were relaxed slightly in mid-April, letting residents walk about within their compounds, Veronica and her neighbours all wore masks. Her building was declared "sealed". Everyone else was ordered back indoors for another 14 days. The number of residents at a given address varied from a handful to hundreds.

  • Ukraine's grain exports fell to around 923,000 tonnes in April from 2.8 million tonnes in the same month in 2021 due to the war, analyst APK-Inform said this week.

    Ukraine has enough grain stocks to feed population, says minister 

    Ukraine has large enough grain stocks in territory it still controls to feed the population in these areas, and has enough fuel to meet farmers' daily needs, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Thursday. Ukraine said last month Russian forces had stolen "several hundred thousand tonnes" of grain in the areas of Ukraine they have occupied since the invasion began on Feb. 24 and this could affect the food security of local population.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Israel says Putin apologised for foreign minister's Hitler remarks

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had apologised for his foreign minister's comments claiming Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins. Bennett, after a call with the Russian leader, said he accepted the apology and thanked Putin for clarifying his position. Bennett also said he asked Putin to consider allowing the evacuation of the besieged Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out