Russia reports 6,060 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Although Russia had reported fewer cases than many western European nations in the early stages of the infection.world Updated: Apr 19, 2020 14:28 IST
Moscow
Russia on Sunday reported a record rise of 6,060 new coronavirus cases over the previous 24 hours, bringing its nationwide tally to 42,853, the Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said.
The number of coronavirus cases in Russia began rising sharply this month, although it had reported far fewer infections than many western European countries in the outbreak’s early stages.
