e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Russia reports 6,060 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Russia reports 6,060 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Although Russia had reported fewer cases than many western European nations in the early stages of the infection.

world Updated: Apr 19, 2020 14:28 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Moscow
A woman wearing a protective face mask prays during a service at the cathedral on the eve of the Orthodox Easter, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Stavropol, Russia on April 18, 2020.
A woman wearing a protective face mask prays during a service at the cathedral on the eve of the Orthodox Easter, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Stavropol, Russia on April 18, 2020.(Reuters file photo )
         

Russia on Sunday reported a record rise of 6,060 new coronavirus cases over the previous 24 hours, bringing its nationwide tally to 42,853, the Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia began rising sharply this month, although it had reported far fewer infections than many western European countries in the outbreak’s early stages.

tags
top news
‘I give you my word, will take you home ’: Uddhav Thackeray to migrants
‘I give you my word, will take you home ’: Uddhav Thackeray to migrants
Covid-19: Delhi paid the price of markaz incident, says chief minister Kejriwal
Covid-19: Delhi paid the price of markaz incident, says chief minister Kejriwal
‘Fight against Covid-19 biggest invisible war’, says Rajnath Singh
‘Fight against Covid-19 biggest invisible war’, says Rajnath Singh
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
LIVE: MHA bars movement of labour outside states, union territories
LIVE: MHA bars movement of labour outside states, union territories
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘He may win 6-7 titles’: Gautam Gambhir names his pick for best IPL captain
‘He may win 6-7 titles’: Gautam Gambhir names his pick for best IPL captain
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news