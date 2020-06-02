Russia’s PM says 2-year economic stimulus plan to cost 5 trillion roubles
Speaking to President Vladimir Putin at a televised government meeting, Mishustin also said the plan would require changes to be made to a spending plan that was announced by Putin before the crisis.
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday that Russia’s economic stimulus plan to help the economy recover after the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown would cost Russia around 5 trillion roubles ($72.75 billion) over the next two years.
($1 = 68.7251 roubles)