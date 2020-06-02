e-paper
Russia's PM says 2-year economic stimulus plan to cost 5 trillion roubles

Russia’s PM says 2-year economic stimulus plan to cost 5 trillion roubles

world Updated: Jun 02, 2020 18:57 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Moscow
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin(Reuters photo)
         

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday that Russia’s economic stimulus plan to help the economy recover after the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown would cost Russia around 5 trillion roubles ($72.75 billion) over the next two years.

Speaking to President Vladimir Putin at a televised government meeting, Mishustin also said the plan would require changes to be made to a spending plan that was announced by Putin before the crisis.

($1 = 68.7251 roubles)

