Russia says 1,351 soldiers died in Ukraine

NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine.
A file photo of a Russian armored personnel carrier burning amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine(AP)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 09:51 PM IST
AP |

The deputy head of Russia's military general staff says that 1,351 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine.

Col-Gen Sergei Rudskoi also said Friday that 3,825 have been wounded.

The Russian figure did not appear to include the Moscow-backed separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine, and it was not clear whether the toll encompassed Russian forces not part of the Defence Ministry, such as the National Guard.

