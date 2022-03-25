Russia says 1,351 soldiers died in Ukraine
The deputy head of Russia's military general staff says that 1,351 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine.
Col-Gen Sergei Rudskoi also said Friday that 3,825 have been wounded.
NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine.
The Russian figure did not appear to include the Moscow-backed separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine, and it was not clear whether the toll encompassed Russian forces not part of the Defence Ministry, such as the National Guard.
