Russia says it ‘does not need permission’ to supply its oil, calls it ‘matter of sovereignty’
Russia declared that it will not seek permission to export its oil, adding that such statements from other states are met with bewilderment.
Russia has reiterated that it will not seek permission from other countries to supply its oil, emphasizing that such decisions are a matter of its national sovereignty. The remarks were shared through the official X account of the Russian Embassy in South Africa, which quoted Dmitry Birichevsky, Director of the Department for Economic Cooperation at Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
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In his statement, Birichevsky said that “oil supply issues are a matter of national sovereignty,” stressing that decisions related to production and exports lie solely with the country. He added that statements or expectations from other nations suggesting that Russia should obtain approval before supplying oil “are met with bewilderment”.
“Russia does NOT intend to seek permission from other countries to SUPPLY its oil – Dmitry Birichevsky, MFA Director of the Department for Economic Cooperation. “Oil supply issues are a matter of national sovereignty, such statements from other states are met with bewilderment”,” the Russian Embassy's post stated.
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See the post here:
The comments come at a time when global energy markets are especially sensitive to geopolitical developments, sanctions, and supply chain disruptions as conflicts rage on the Middle East as well as between Russia and Ukraine. The remarks also come after the United States recently granted India a 30-day temporary waiver to continue purchasing Russian oil.
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Western countries have, in recent years, sought to regulate or influence Russian oil flows through mechanisms such as price caps and trade restrictions following the Ukraine conflict. Russia, however, has continued to redirect its oil exports to alternative markets, particularly in Asia and other regions.
By reinforcing its position, Moscow appears to be signalling that it will continue to operate independently in determining its energy export strategies, regardless of external pressure.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More