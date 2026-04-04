Russia has reiterated that it will not seek permission from other countries to supply its oil, emphasizing that such decisions are a matter of its national sovereignty. The remarks were shared through the official X account of the Russian Embassy in South Africa, which quoted Dmitry Birichevsky, Director of the Department for Economic Cooperation at Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As Western sanctions loom, Russia shifts focus to alternative markets, signalling its independence in energy strategies. (REUTERS)

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In his statement, Birichevsky said that “oil supply issues are a matter of national sovereignty,” stressing that decisions related to production and exports lie solely with the country. He added that statements or expectations from other nations suggesting that Russia should obtain approval before supplying oil “are met with bewilderment”.

“Russia does NOT intend to seek permission from other countries to SUPPLY its oil – Dmitry Birichevsky, MFA Director of the Department for Economic Cooperation. “Oil supply issues are a matter of national sovereignty, such statements from other states are met with bewilderment”,” the Russian Embassy's post stated.

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