Russia says ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

  • Emphasising that Russian supports the role of the UN, Nebenzia said that Moscow is ready to make its contribution towards assistance.
Emphasising that Russian supports the role of the UN, Nebenzia said that Moscow is ready to make its contribution towards assistance.
Emphasising that Russian supports the role of the UN, Nebenzia said that Moscow is ready to make its contribution towards assistance. (Representational image)(AFP)
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 06:46 AM IST
ANI | Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that Moscow will deliver humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including food and medicine, in the near future, reported Sputnik.

"The top priority at the moment is providing Afghanistan with urgent humanitarian assistance," Nebenzia said on Wednesday during the UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.

Emphasising that Russian supports the role of the UN, Nebenzia said that Moscow is ready to make its contribution towards assistance.

"We support the coordinating role of the United Nations in consolidating international efforts in the area of humanitarian assistance," Sputnik quoted the representative as saying.

"We're prepared to make our contribution to this overall aim."

He also emphasised that in the coming times Moscow will deliver food, medicine and basic goods supplies to Afghanistan.

United Nations Security Council has convened the meeting on the Afghanistan situation on Wednesday (local time). Representatives from various countries took part in the meeting. 

Thursday, November 18, 2021
