IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Russia scores points with vaccine diplomacy, but snags arise
Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrives at Kosice Airport, Slovakia.(AP / File Photo)
Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrives at Kosice Airport, Slovakia.(AP / File Photo)
world news

Russia scores points with vaccine diplomacy, but snags arise

  • Some experts say boosting the use of vaccines from China and Russia could offer a quicker way to increase the global supply.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:17 PM IST

Russia's boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism at the time because of its insufficient testing. Six months later, as demand for the Sputnik V vaccine grows, experts are raising questions again — this time, over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from the countries that want it.

Slovakia got 200,000 doses on March 1, even though the European Medicines Agency, the European Union's pharmaceutical regulator, only began reviewing its use on Thursday in an expedited process. The president of the hard-hit Czech Republic said he wrote directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin to get a supply. Millions of doses are expected by countries in Latin America, Africa, the former Soviet Union and the Middle East in a wave of Russian vaccine diplomacy.

“Sputnik V continues to confidently conquer Europe,” anchor Olga Skabeyeva declared on the Russia-1 state TV channel.

Dmitry Kiselev, the network's top pro-Kremlin anchor, heaped on the hyperbole last month, blustering: “The Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, is the best in the world.”

State TV channels have covered vaccine exports extensively, citing praise from abroad for Russia and running segments about the difficulties countries are having with Western vaccines.

The early criticism of Sputnik V has been blunted by a report in the prestigious British medical journal The Lancet that said large-scale testing showed it to be safe, with an efficacy rate of 91% against the virus.

That could help revamp Russia's image to one of a scientific, technological and benevolent power, especially as other countries encounter shortages of Covid-19 vaccines because richer nations are scooping up the Western-made versions or manufacturers struggle with limited production capacity.

“The fact that Russia is among five countries that were able to quickly develop a vaccine … allows Moscow to present itself as a high-tech power of knowledge rather than a petrol pump in decline,” said foreign affairs analyst Vladimir Frolov.

Some experts say boosting the use of vaccines from China and Russia — which have not been as popular as those from the West — could offer a quicker way to increase the global supply. Others note that Russia wants to score geopolitical points.

“Putin is using (the vaccine) to bolster a very tarnished image of Russia’s scientific and technological prowess,” said Lawrence Gostin, a Georgetown University professor and director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law. “He’s using it for geostrategic purposes in areas where Russia would like to have spheres of influence.”

Whether Russia can deliver is another question. China has supplied millions of doses to other countries, but the output of Sputnik V appears for now to be far lower than the demand.

“They succeeded beyond their wildest dreams in terms of this vaccine actually being a viable, marketable product," said Judy Twigg, a political science professor specializing in global health at Virginia Commonwealth University. "They’ve made all of these explicit and implicit promises to people inside and outside Russia about access to this product that now is unexpectedly great. And now they’re stuck trying, scrambling, trying to figure out how to deliver on all those promises.”

Russia also must take care of its own. Authorities have announced plans to vaccinate 60% of adults, or roughly 68 million people, by the end of June.

The domestic rollout in Russia has been slow, compared with other nations, with about 4 million people, or less than 3% of the population, vaccinated as of late February. Some of that could also be due to widespread reluctance among Russians to trust vaccines.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which bankrolled and markets the vaccine abroad, has not responded to a request for comment on how many doses are going to other countries. It said earlier that it has received requests for 2.4 billion doses from over 50 nations.

Airfinity, a London-based science analytics company, estimates that Russia agreed to supply about 392 million doses abroad, and there are talks with countries for at least another 356 million.

Judging by production and exports so far, “Russia is very far from being able to deliver this,” said Airfinity CEO and founder Rasmus Hansen.

Russia manufactured just over 2 million doses last year amid reports of local producers having problems with buying equipment and making the second component of the two-shot vaccine.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Feb. 20 that over 10 million doses of Sputnik V have been produced.

Sputnik V is a viral vector vaccine, which uses a harmless virus that carries genetic material to stimulate the immune system. Producing it is a complicated process, said Elena Subbotina, a consultant with the pharma consultancy CBPartners’ Central and Eastern Europe Team. Producers can’t guarantee stable output because working with biological ingredients involves a lot of variability in terms of the quality of the finished product.

Some countries that have been offered large batches of Sputnik V have yet to approve it for use.

In India, which has been pledged 125 million doses, the vaccine is undergoing studies to determine if it produces a comparable immune response. Brazil’s health ministry said it is negotiating to purchase 10 million doses, but the nation’s regulatory agency has yet to authorize its use. Nepal, which has been offered 25 million doses, also hasn’t given its approval.

Other countries have had delays in receiving Sputnik V shipments.

Argentina got nearly 2.5 million doses by March 1, even though at one point the government was expecting 5 million in January and over 14 million more in February. Officials in Hungary, who agreed to buy 2 million doses over three months, said Jan. 22 they were expecting 600,000 doses in the first 30 days, but got only 325,600 by early March. Mexico signed a deal for 24 million doses and was hoping to receive 400,000 in February but got only 200,000.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund has agreements with manufacturers in countries including Brazil, South Korea and India to boost production, but there are few indications that manufacturers abroad have made any large amounts of the vaccine so far.

The Brazilian company Uniao Quimica is in the pilot testing phase, the results of which will be shared with Russia before the company can produce it for sale. Indian drugmaker Hetero Biopharma, with a deal to make 100 million doses, was to begin production at the start of 2021, but it isn’t clear if it has actually started.

South Korean company GL Rapha, which expects to make 150 million doses this year, will be manufacturing finished products by sometime in March, said company official Kim Gi-young.

Russia so far hasn't faced any criticism for delaying supplies of Sputnik V to other countries, with foreign officials optimistic about the deals.

Hungary is still awaiting large shipments, but expressed optimism about receiving them.

“The Russian side, with minimal delay, will meet the 600,000 doses agreed to in the first phase, and then the additional 1.4 million doses,” Hungary's State Secretary Tamas Menczer said last month. Prime Minister Viktor Orban added Friday: “The Russians are pretty much keeping their promises.”

Promising more than can be delivered appears to be a universal problem with coronavirus vaccines, and it is a real risk for Russia as well, said Theresa Fallon, director of the Brussels-based Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies.

“They have won the gold medal for creating this very effective vaccine," she said. "But the problem is, how are they going to implement it?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 russia sputnik v
Close
"No matter how the situation in Myanmar changes, China's determination to promote China-Myanmar relations will not waver," Wang Yi said. In picture - Wang Yi speaks during a remote video press conference.(AP)
"No matter how the situation in Myanmar changes, China's determination to promote China-Myanmar relations will not waver," Wang Yi said. In picture - Wang Yi speaks during a remote video press conference.(AP)
world news

China says willing to engage with all parties to ease Myanmar situation

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Beijing has said the situation in Myanmar, where the military seized power last month, was "absolutely not what China wants to see" and has dismissed social media rumours of Chinese involvement in the coup as nonsense.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 260 people, including 171 from the two Catholic churches, were killed in the attacks.(AFP)
More than 260 people, including 171 from the two Catholic churches, were killed in the attacks.(AFP)
world news

Sri Lankan Catholics mark 'Black Sunday' remembering 2019 Easter bombings

AP, Colombo, Sri Lanka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Church bells tolled and prayers were chanted at 8.45 am, the time when bombs were detonated almost simultaneously at two Roman Catholic churches and a Protestant church during Easter services on April 21, 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since Britain left the EU last year, relations between the two have soured.(Bloomberg photo)
Since Britain left the EU last year, relations between the two have soured.(Bloomberg photo)
world news

Shake off any remaining ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Britain's top EU adviser David Frost defended Britain's unilateral move to smooth post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland
READ FULL STORY
Close
Before and after a fire following a suspected Russian missile strike on an oil-loading facility just northwest of the city of Manbij, Syria.(AP)
Before and after a fire following a suspected Russian missile strike on an oil-loading facility just northwest of the city of Manbij, Syria.(AP)
world news

Satellite photos show aftermath of strike in northern Syria

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Beirut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • Syrian opposition groups and at least one war monitor blamed Russia for the strike Friday night near the towns of Jarablus and al-Bab, near the border with Turkey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India has provided 56 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines under grants assistance to a number of countries.(AP)
India has provided 56 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines under grants assistance to a number of countries.(AP)
world news

Covid vaccine rollout 'India’s gift' to world in combating pandemic: Scientist

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:28 PM IST
India is called the pharmacy of the world during the Covid-19 pandemic with its vast experience and deep knowledge in medicine. The country is one of the world’s biggest drug-makers and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring coronavirus vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seoul hopes to take back the wartime OPCON within the term of the current administration that ends in May 2022 and has called for the test to be a key feature of the upcoming exercise.(via AP. Representative image)
Seoul hopes to take back the wartime OPCON within the term of the current administration that ends in May 2022 and has called for the test to be a key feature of the upcoming exercise.(via AP. Representative image)
world news

South Korea, US to start scaled-back combined exercise this week

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | ANI, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:24 PM IST
According to Yonhap News Agency, whether to hold the regular exercise has drawn attention as the unification ministry and some civic groups have called for its adjustment to help move forward the stalled inter-Korean ties. North Korea has long demanded a halt to such joint manoeuvres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress.(REUTERS)
Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress.(REUTERS)
world news

Hope US will remove 'unreasonable' restrictions on cooperation, says China

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:19 PM IST
The Biden administration has indicated it will broadly continue a tough approach to China taken by former President Donald Trump, but do so in coordination will allies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrives at Kosice Airport, Slovakia.(AP / File Photo)
Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrives at Kosice Airport, Slovakia.(AP / File Photo)
world news

Russia scores points with vaccine diplomacy, but snags arise

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 02:17 PM IST
  • Some experts say boosting the use of vaccines from China and Russia could offer a quicker way to increase the global supply.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rescue sources said several people are still trapped inside the ill-fated train. The personnel are facing problems in the rescue operation owing to the darkness, they said. (Representative Image)(Sameer Sehgal /HT)
The rescue sources said several people are still trapped inside the ill-fated train. The personnel are facing problems in the rescue operation owing to the darkness, they said. (Representative Image)(Sameer Sehgal /HT)
world news

Pakistan: Rail accident kills one, injures several

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Eight coaches of the train got derailed, said the Rescue sources. The Rescue personnel is busy in relief activities, aided by the local people, reported Geo News.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin plans to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit some time in the week of March 15 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin plans to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit some time in the week of March 15 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
world news

US defence chief Austin likely to visit India soon: Report

Reuters, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • The first person visit by a top official of the new US President Joe Biden's administration will focus on enhancing cooperation, said the source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of an employee walking with sanitary wipes through the post-vaccination waiting area at a vaccination centre, as part of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS)
A file photo of an employee walking with sanitary wipes through the post-vaccination waiting area at a vaccination centre, as part of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: Canadian provinces looking to import vaccine tech knowhow from India

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:53 AM IST
An Indian official said “preliminary” discussions have commenced and some provincial governments are interested in the technical expertise developed by SII and Bharat Biotech
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo showing a Tibetan in-exile pinning a small flag on a map of Tibet to commemorate the 108th anniversary of the declaration of Tibetan Independence Day, at Mcleodganj in Dharamshala, India on February 13, 2021. (PTI)
A file photo showing a Tibetan in-exile pinning a small flag on a map of Tibet to commemorate the 108th anniversary of the declaration of Tibetan Independence Day, at Mcleodganj in Dharamshala, India on February 13, 2021. (PTI)
world news

High-speed train from Lhasa to Tibetan city near Arunachal to run from June

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Construction of the 435km train corridor, also the first electrified railroad in Tibet linking the two cities had begun in 2014, Lu Dongfu, chairperson of China State Railway Group Company and a deputy to the National People’s Congress, said on the sidelines of the annual session of the parliament
READ FULL STORY
Close
China has been claiming the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea and their have been many incidents of incursions of Chinese ships in Japanese territorial waters. (Representative Image)(AP File Photo)
China has been claiming the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea and their have been many incidents of incursions of Chinese ships in Japanese territorial waters. (Representative Image)(AP File Photo)
world news

Japan to closely monitor China's increased defense spending

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:37 AM IST
As per this year's draft budget at the annual session of the National People's Congress, which opened on Friday, the Chinese government increased its defense budget by 6.8% from last year to about 209 billion dollars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of the medical team administers a coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine shot at the NHS vaccination centre in Robertson House in Stevenage, north of London on January 14, 2021 (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
A member of the medical team administers a coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine shot at the NHS vaccination centre in Robertson House in Stevenage, north of London on January 14, 2021 (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
world news

NHS England invites people aged 56 to 59 to book Covid-19 vaccinations

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:23 AM IST
"The latest invites have been sent after more than eight in 10 people aged 65 to 69 took up the offer of a jab", the National Health Service said in an emailed statement on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cuomo’s workplace conduct has been under intense scrutiny in recent days as several women have publicly told of feeling sexually harassed, or at least made to feel demeaned and uncomfortable by the Democrat.(REUTERS)
Cuomo’s workplace conduct has been under intense scrutiny in recent days as several women have publicly told of feeling sexually harassed, or at least made to feel demeaned and uncomfortable by the Democrat.(REUTERS)
world news

Pressure piles on scandal hit Cuomo as ex-aide calls out office conduct

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:17 AM IST
A spokesman for Cuomo didn’t immediately return a request for comment from The Associated Press, but told the Journal that some of the behavior Liss was describing was the kind of innocent glad-handing that politicians often do at public events.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP