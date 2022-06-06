Russia targets Western military supplies

Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine’s government with early Sunday airstrikes in Kyiv that it said destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as President Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems to Ukraine would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck”.

The cryptic threat of a military escalation from the Russian leader didn’t specify what the new targets might be, but it comes days after the US announced plans to deliver $700 million of security assistance for Ukraine that includes four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, radars, tactical vehicles, spare parts and more.

Military analysts say Russia is hoping to overrun the embattled eastern Donbas region, where Russia-backed separatists have fought the Ukrainian government for years, before any weapons that might turn the tide arrive.

The Pentagon said earlier this week it will take at least three weeks to get the precision US weapons and trained troops onto the battlefield.

Calm shattered in Kyiv

Russian forces pounded railway facilities and other infrastructure early on Sunday in Kyiv, which had previously seen weeks of eerie calm. Ukraine’s nuclear plant operator, Energoatom, said one cruise missile buzzed the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear plant, about 350km to the south, on its way to the capital — citing the dangers of such a near miss.

There was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine that the Russian airstrikes had destroyed tanks. Kyiv hadn’t faced any such strikes since the April 28 visit of UN secretary-general António Guterres.

In a posting on the Telegram app, the Russian defence ministry said high-precision, long-range air-launched missiles were used. It said the strikes destroyed on the outskirts of Kyiv destroyed T-72 tanks supplied by Eastern European countries and other armoured vehicles located in buildings of a car-repair business.

Putin’s warning

In a television interview on Sunday, Putin lashed out at Western deliveries of weapons to Ukraine, saying they aim to prolong the conflict.

“All this fuss around additional deliveries of weapons, in my opinion, has only one goal: To drag out the armed conflict as much as possible,” Putin said, alluding to US plans to supply multiple launch rocket systems to Kyiv. He insisted such supplies were unlikely to change much for the Ukrainian government, which he said was merely making up for losses of rockets of similar range that they already had.

If Kyiv gets longer-range rockets, he added, Moscow will “draw appropriate conclusions and use our means of destruction, which we have plenty of, in order to strike at those objects that we haven’t yet struck.”

The missiles hit Kyiv’s Darnytski and Dniprovski districts, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Fight for the east

Elsewhere, Russian forces continued their push to take ground in eastern Ukraine, with missile and airstrikes carried out on cities and villages of the Luhansk region, with the war now past the 100-day mark.

A regional governor says Russian forces have lost ground in Severodonetsk, a key city in eastern Ukraine.

“The Russians were in control of about 70 percent of the city, but have been forced back over the past two days,” Luhansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday writes on Telegram. The region of Luhansk has been partly controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014, and Severodonetsk is the administrative capital of the Ukrainian part.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s general staff accused Russian forces of using phosphorus munitions in the village of Cherkaski Tyshky in the Kharkiv region. The claim couldn’t be independently verified.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON