Home / World News / Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defenses, Pentagon official says

Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defenses, Pentagon official says

world news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 05:37 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "They're really trying to overwhelm and exhaust Ukrainian air defense systems," Colin Kahl said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian army tank unit drives towards Kherson's frontline.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian army tank unit drives towards Kherson's frontline.(AFP)
Reuters |

Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine are partly designed to exhaust Ukraine's supplies of air defenses, something Moscow hopes would allow its forces to achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official said on Saturday.

Read more: Russia's Vladimir Putin drafting occupied Ukrainians, may fuel ‘mutiny’: Report

"They're really trying to overwhelm and exhaust Ukrainian air defense systems," Colin Kahl, under secretary of defense for policy, told reporters during a trip to the Middle East.

"We know what the Russian theory of victory is, and we're committed to making sure that's not going to work by making sure that the Ukrainians get what they need to keep their air defenses viable."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out