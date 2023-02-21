Russia- Ukraine war: China's top diplomat due for Moscow talks
Published on Feb 21, 2023 10:46 AM IST
Russia- Ukraine war: "As expected, Wang Yi will arrive in Moscow in the afternoon," the source said.
Reuters |
China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, is due to arrive in Moscow Tuesday afternoon, Russia's TASS news agency reported, citing an unidentified source close to the organisers of the visit.
