Russia- Ukraine war: China's top diplomat due for Moscow talks

Russia- Ukraine war: China's top diplomat due for Moscow talks

Published on Feb 21, 2023 10:46 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, is seen. (Bloomberg)
China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, is due to arrive in Moscow Tuesday afternoon, Russia's TASS news agency reported, citing an unidentified source close to the organisers of the visit.

"As expected, Wang Yi will arrive in Moscow in the afternoon," the source said.

wang yi russia ukraine crisis
