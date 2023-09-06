News / World News / Did Russian drones hit NATO territory? Romania president elucidates

Did Russian drones hit NATO territory? Romania president elucidates

ByMallika Soni
Sep 06, 2023 04:11 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv had photographic evidence to show that Russian drones struck Romanian territory.

Russian air strikes took place less than one kilometre from Romania's border with Ukraine, the country's president Klaus Iohannis said amid intense attacks on the Ukrainian port of Izmail. Speaking a day after Kyiv said Russian drones had detonated on Romanian territory, a claim Bucharest denied, Klaus Iohannis said, “We had attacks just today, the minister of defence told me, which were verified at 800 metres from our border. So very, very close. I can tell you no piece, no drone and no part of a device landed in Romania.”

Russia-Ukraine War: Klaus Iohannis, Romania's president, on the closing day of the annual NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.(Bloomberg)
Russia-Ukraine War: Klaus Iohannis, Romania's president, on the closing day of the annual NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.(Bloomberg)

Romania's defence ministry earlier said, "The ministry of defence categorically denies information from the public space regarding a so-called overnight situation during which Russian drones would have fallen in Romania's national territory. At no time did Russia's means of attack generate direct military threats on Romanian national territory or waters."

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv had photographic evidence to show that Russian drones struck Romanian territory during an overnight air attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube River. Some drones fell and detonated on Romanian territory, Ukrainian foreign ministry had claimed.

Read more: August was a global record breaker: Hottest month ever

Ukrainian official Oleg Nikolenko said, "According to Ukraine's state border guard service, last night, during a massive Russian attack near the port of Izmail, Russian 'Shaheds' fell and detonated on the territory of Romania. This is yet another confirmation that Russia's missile terror poses a huge threat not only to Ukraine's security, but also to the security of neighbouring countries, including NATO member states.”

Ukraine has reported suspected Russian weapons flying over or crashing into neighbours, including NATO members, several times. In the most serious incident, two people were killed in Poland by a missile that fell near the border last November. Poland later said that it was a misfired Ukrainian air defence missile.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out