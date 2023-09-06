Did Russian drones hit NATO territory? Romania president elucidates

Russian air strikes took place less than one kilometre from Romania's border with Ukraine, the country's president Klaus Iohannis said amid intense attacks on the Ukrainian port of Izmail. Speaking a day after Kyiv said Russian drones had detonated on Romanian territory, a claim Bucharest denied, Klaus Iohannis said, “We had attacks just today, the minister of defence told me, which were verified at 800 metres from our border. So very, very close. I can tell you no piece, no drone and no part of a device landed in Romania.” Russia-Ukraine War: Klaus Iohannis, Romania's president, on the closing day of the annual NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.(Bloomberg)

Romania's defence ministry earlier said, "The ministry of defence categorically denies information from the public space regarding a so-called overnight situation during which Russian drones would have fallen in Romania's national territory. At no time did Russia's means of attack generate direct military threats on Romanian national territory or waters."

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv had photographic evidence to show that Russian drones struck Romanian territory during an overnight air attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube River. Some drones fell and detonated on Romanian territory, Ukrainian foreign ministry had claimed.

Ukrainian official Oleg Nikolenko said, "According to Ukraine's state border guard service, last night, during a massive Russian attack near the port of Izmail, Russian 'Shaheds' fell and detonated on the territory of Romania. This is yet another confirmation that Russia's missile terror poses a huge threat not only to Ukraine's security, but also to the security of neighbouring countries, including NATO member states.”

Ukraine has reported suspected Russian weapons flying over or crashing into neighbours, including NATO members, several times. In the most serious incident, two people were killed in Poland by a missile that fell near the border last November. Poland later said that it was a misfired Ukrainian air defence missile.

