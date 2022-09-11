Ukraine's Zelenskyy as Russia announces troop pullback from Kharkiv: '...shown its best side'
Zelenskyy asserted there was no place in his country for the occupiers, a reference to Russia that is known to have made significant advances in Ukraine after declaring what it said was "special military operations" in its neighbour's territory.
Around “2,000 kilometres of Ukraine's territory” has been liberated, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday amid an ongoing seven-month-long war with Russia whose troops invaded the East-European country on February 24, leading to a major escalation of tensions between the two nations. His remarks came hours after Russia said it was pulling back troops from two areas in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region, the country's second-largest city, where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week.
Zelenskyy, who made the remarks in his evening address, did not specify if he was talking about square kilometres. However, on Thursday, the army's commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had said their troops had recaptured 1,000 square kilometres (nearly 400 square miles) of territory from Russian forces, according to news agency AFP.
Zelenskyy asserted there was no place in his country for the occupiers, a reference to Russia that is known to have made significant advances in Ukraine after declaring what it said was "special military operations" in its neighbour's territory.
"These last days, the Russian army has shown us its best (side) -- its back," Zelensky added. "After all, it's a good choice for them to flee. "There is no place in Ukraine for the occupiers. There never will be."
Ukraine's army announced a counter-offensive at the beginning of the month before making a dramatic breakthrough through Russian lines in the northeast this week, in the Kharkiv region.
Ukraine's advances in Kharkiv are another feather in the cap for the country's forces since they thwarted a Russian attempt to seize the capital, Kyiv, at the beginning of the war.
Russia's defense ministry, which announced the troops' pullback, said forces would be regrouped from the Balakliya and Izyum areas to the eastern Donetsk region.
(With agency inputs)
-
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv
Russia's Defense Ministry announced Saturday that it was pulling back troops from two areas in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said troops would be regrouped from the Balakliya and Izyum areas to the eastern Donetsk region. Earlier Saturday, Ukrainian officials claimed major gains in the Kharkiv region, saying their troops had cut off vital supplies to Izyum.
-
Russian rockets hit Ukraine's Kharkiv, killing one, says regional governor
Russian rocket fire hit Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday evening, killing at least one person and damaging several homes, local officials said. The strikes hit the western suburb of Kholodnohirsk and damaged several homes in Ukraine's second largest city, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said rockets from an MLRS system had killed one person and wounded two.
-
Queen's family members check the floral tributes at Balmoral | See pics
Two days after the death of the world's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II, her family members viewed the several floral tributes that have been left in memory of the Queen at Balmoral. Buckingham Palace on Saturday said the state funeral of the Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Ahead of the funeral, the Queen will “Lie-in-State” in Westminster Hall for four days where the public can pay their respects.
-
‘Life without Grannie…’: Prince William grieves death of Queen Elizabeth II
The Prince and Princess of Wales – William and Kate – on Saturday released a statement on the passing of their 'Grannie', saying “all of the sadness” they will feel in the weeks to come “will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen”. “I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real,” he went on to say.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on September 19, says Buckingham Palace
Buckingham Palace said the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. Ahead of funeral, the Queen will “Lie-in-State” in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects. In a detailed statement, the palace said the Queen's coffin currently rests in the ballroom at Balmoral Castle. Royal officials called it "a scene of quiet dignity".
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics