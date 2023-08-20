News / World News / Will give Ukraine $5 billion in aid per year, Germany finance minister says

Will give Ukraine $5 billion in aid per year, Germany finance minister says

Reuters |
Aug 20, 2023 05:41 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Germany has been one of the largest benefactors of Ukraine following the start of the conflict with Russia.

Germany expects to provide Ukraine with around 5 billion euros ($5.44 billion) in financial aid per year, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Sunday.

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian serviceman stands amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian serviceman stands amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)

Germany has been one of the largest benefactors of Ukraine following the start of the conflict with Russia and has said it will continue to offer support as long as necessary.

Read more: No advertising screens in Iraq's capital after porn hack incident: ‘Immoral’

In May, for example, Germany announced 2.7 billion euros of military aid to Ukraine in a package that included tanks and drones.

Germany was initially reluctant to provide heavy arms to Ukraine to help it counter Russia's invasion, fearing it might escalate the fight.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out