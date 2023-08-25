News / World News / Russia, US agree additional astronaut flight to International Space Station: Report

Russia, US agree additional astronaut flight to International Space Station: Report

Reuters |
Aug 25, 2023 05:46 PM IST

The flight is part of an agreement between Russia's space agency Roscosmos and NASA in the United States

Russian and U.S. space authorities have agreed an additional flight for an American astronaut on board Russia's Soyuz MS spacecraft, Interfax news agency said on Friday, in a rare sign of bilateral cooperation at a time of high tension over Ukraine.

Under an agreement signed last year as part of the ISS programme on cross flights, three Russian cosmonauts were to fly on the United States' Crew.(Representative image)
Under an agreement signed last year as part of the ISS programme on cross flights, three Russian cosmonauts were to fly on the United States' Crew.(Representative image)

The flight is part of an agreement between Russia's space agency Roscosmos and NASA in the United States on cross-flights to the International Space Station (ISS).

"One of the Americans has been essentially left (on board the ISS) for two missions. We have added another flight to compensate for the time spent at the station," Sergei Krikalev, executive director of the state corporation for manned programmes, told Interfax.

"This is a mutually beneficial business, we interact with each other and look for the best option. In principle, a good story - the exchange of flights - adds a little reliability to our programme," he said.

Washington and Moscow have maintained cooperation in space despite relations hitting their lowest in decades over the Ukraine conflict, with astronauts stationed together at the ISS, and also ferried back and forth jointly.

Under an agreement signed last year as part of the ISS programme on cross flights, three Russian cosmonauts were to fly on the United States' Crew Dragon spacecraft and three U.S. astronauts on Russia's Soyuz MS during 2022-2024.

Russia has said it will quit the ISS and launch its own independent space station at some time in the future, though plans for how and when remain under discussion.

The ISS, a science laboratory spanning the size of a football field and orbiting some 250 miles (400 km) above Earth, has been occupied continuously for more than two decades under a U.S.-Russian-led partnership that also includes Canada, Japan and 11 European countries.

Russia's space programme suffered a big setback this week when its unmanned Luna-25 spacecraft crashed while attempting to land on the south pole of the moon, three days before India's Chandrayaan-3 successfully managed to do so,

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out