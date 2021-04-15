IND USA
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova speaks during the briefing about foreign policy in Moscow, Russia, Thursday.(AP)
Russia vows to respond soon to 'aggressive' US sanctions, calls in envoy

US imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia earlier on Thursday to punish it for alleged interference in the election, cyber-hacking, bullying Ukraine and other "malign" acts.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 09:54 PM IST

Russia vowed on Thursday to respond soon to new US sanctions as it accused Washington of dangerously raising the temperature of confrontation between the nuclear powers and called in the US envoy to Moscow for what it said would be a difficult talk.

Washington imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia earlier on Thursday to punish it for alleged interference in the US election, cyber-hacking, bullying Ukraine and other "malign" acts. Russia denies meddling.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the sanctions contradicted US President Joe Biden's stated desire to normalise ties with Moscow, something he told Russia's President Vladimir Putin in a phone call earlier this week.

"We have repeatedly warned the United States about the consequences of their hostile steps which dangerously raise the temperature of confrontation between our two countries," Zakharova told a news briefing.

"Such aggressive behaviour will without doubt receive a decisive rebuff. We need to recognise that someone needs to pay for the degradation in our bilateral relations. Responsibility for what is happening lies entirely with the United States," she said.

She said US ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan had already been summoned to the foreign ministry.

"I would hardly have said this before, but I can say it now: It's not going to be a pleasant meeting for him," she said.

russia united states ukraine
