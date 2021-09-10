Russia will not take part in Afghan government inauguration
Kremlin says Russia will not take part in Afghan government inauguration
Reuters | , Moscow
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 03:22 PM IST
The Kremlin said on Friday Russia would not take part in any way in the Taliban government's inauguration ceremony in Afghanistan.
The speaker of Russia's upper house of parliament said earlier this week that Russia would be represented at the inauguration by ambassador-level officials, the RIA news agency reported.