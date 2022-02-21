Home / World News / Russian army says killed 5 'saboteurs' from Ukraine on Russian territory
Russian army says killed 5 'saboteurs' from Ukraine on Russian territory

As a result of clashes, five people who violated the Russian border from a group of saboteurs were killed," the military said in a statement.
Representational image. (AP)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 06:50 PM IST
AFP |

The Russian military said Monday that it had killed five "saboteurs" who crossed from Ukrainian territory, the latest claim fuelling tensions along Moscow's border with Ukraine.

"As a result of clashes, five people who violated the Russian border from a group of saboteurs were killed," the military said in a statement, adding the incident occurred near the village of Mityakinskaya in the Rostov region at 06:00 am (0300 GMT).

 

russia ukraine
