Russian fossil fuel exports went up since it invaded Ukraine, claims study | 10 points
It's been more than two months since Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine. The 67-day long war has flattened cities, killed thousands of civilians and triggered a mass exodus of five million Ukrainian citizens. A latest report by a Finland-based think tank has revealed that the fossil fuel exports have been one of the key factors in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air in its report has delved into the fossil fuel exports by Russia, of which the European Union has been a key beneficiary. This comes at a time when United Nations chief Antonio Guterres tweeted accusing fossil fuel lobby of using Ukrainian conflict in own interest.
Some of the key findings of the CREA report on Russian oil exports are as follows:
1. Russia exported fossil fuels worth 63 billion Euros via shipments and pipelines since the invasion began on February 24. The European Union, which is mulling sixth round of sanctions, imported 71 per cent of this, which amounts to 44 billion Euros.
2. The share of the European Union included 30 per cent for coal, 50 per cent for crude oil, 80 per cent for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), 70 per cent for oil products and 90 per cent for pipeline gas.
3. The largest importers of Russian fossil fuels were Germany (9.1 billion Euros), Italy (6.9 billion Euros), Netherlands (5.6 billion Euros), Turkey (4.1 billion Euros) and France (3.8 billion Euros). China imported 6.7 billion Euros of fossil fuel.
4. As per the CREA report, a quarter of Russian fossil fuel shipments arrived in just six ports of EU countries, i.e, Rotterdam and Massvlakte in Netherlands, Italian port Trieste, Gdansk in Poland and Zeebrugge in Belgium.
5. As per the report, the supplies of oil to EU dropped by 20 per cent and coal by 40 per cent due to sanctions.
6. The deliveries of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) to the European Union spiked by 20 per cent. The deliveries of coal and LNG outside the EU increased by 30% and 80%, respectively.
7. According to the report, Moscow is now struggling to divert cargoes not taken up by the European buyers, leading to a sharp increase in the vessels leaving Russian ports without a clear destination.
8. There is an increase in oil shipments to India, Egypt and other countries for Russian exports. But the report stated that the shipments to these countries are nowhere close to compensate for the fall in exports to the European buyers.
9. Seaborne shipments made up approximately half of Russia’s exports by value in the two-month period, the report stated.
10. The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air urged all governments and corporate buyers of the Russian oil to end purchases and strengthen the effect of sanctions on Russia.
-
Six Shanghai districts reach 'zero-Covid' status
China's financial hub of Shanghai has reined in Covid transmission risks at the community level, excluding cases in quarantine centres, with six of its 16 districts attaining zero-Covid status, an official said on Sunday. Despite the fall in transmissions, Shanghai will launch a new round of citywide PCR and antigen tests from Sunday until May 7, city government official Gu Honghui added.
-
Cars with empty number plates on Dubai roads for world hunger cause | Video
In a bid to raise money and awareness for the cause of world hunger, several rare vehicle number plates (single, double and triple digit plates) in Dubai went up for auction under the '1 Billion Meals' initiative, with many more to still go under the hammer, according to reports. In a video shared by news agency Reuters, vehicles sporting empty number plates were spotted across the roads of Dubai.
-
New Covid test rule in Beijing, 5th wave fear in South Africa: World roundup
While cases in China's Shanghai are gradually dropping, residents in the capital city of Beijing are now under stricter Covid-19 curbs. In Southeast Asia, South Korea will join the list of nations who have done away with mask mandates for public places. Meanwhile, cases are rising again in South Africa, prompting fear of a fifth Covid wave.
-
After Pak PM faces unwelcoming slogans in Saudi, case filed against Imran Khan
Besides Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, former ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Sheikh Rasheed, former adviser to PM Shahbaz Gul, former national assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri along with incumbent PM Shehbaz Sharif aides Anil Musarrat and Sahibzada Jehangir have also been named in the FIR registered in Faisalabad. Faisalabad police said action against those named in the FIR would be taken in accordance with law.
-
Kim Jong Un's latest warning on nuclear weapons: What is known so far
North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un has warned that his country could “preemptively” use nuclear weapons if threatened, as he called on the military to bolster up their strength in every way to annihilate the enemy, multiple reports have said, citing local media. Since he took over as the supreme leader in 2011, Kim is believed to have conducted over 100 missile launches which include intercontinental launches, and four nuclear tests.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics