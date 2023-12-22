close_game
News / World News / Russian head of space equipment maker arrested over fraud allegations

Russian head of space equipment maker arrested over fraud allegations

Reuters |
Dec 22, 2023 10:06 PM IST

Yevgeny Fomichev had been interrogated and charged with large-scale fraud.

The head of a company that makes navigation systems for Russia's space programme was arrested in Moscow and charged with major fraud, state media reported on Friday.

A view of the Moscow Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.(AP)
A view of the Moscow Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.(AP)

TASS news agency quoted an unidentified law enforcement official as saying that Yevgeny Fomichev had been interrogated and charged with large-scale fraud, which carries a prison term of up to 10 years and a million rouble ($10,972) fine.

TASS said Moscow's Basmanny District Court, which often handles high-profile cases, had ordered Fomichev to be held in pre-trial detention until Feb. 21 at the request of Russia's Investigative Committee, which deals with serious crimes.

Fomichev is head of NPP Geophysics-Cosmos, a company whose website says it manufactures "optical electronic orientation and navigation devices for spacecraft". It says that almost all Russian spacecraft use its equipment.

The website includes a nine-page anti-corruption policy that says management has a key role in creating a culture of zero-tolerance towards corruption.

Russia's space programme suffered a huge setback in August when its Luna-25 spacecraft smashed into the surface of the moon while attempting to land there.

An investigation blamed a malfunction in an on-board control unit for the failure of Russia's first moon mission for 47 years.

