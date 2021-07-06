Plane with at least 30 people on board goes missing in Russia’s Far East region

A Russian airplane carrying 28 onboard has gone missing in the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia’s far east region, multiple news reports said citing regional authorities on Tuesday. The AN-26 plane lost contact with air traffic control while attempting to land, TASS separately cited a source as saying.

The plane was flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana in the Kamchatka Peninsula when it did not make a scheduled communication, the Interfax and RIA Novosti agencies cited the emergencies ministry as saying, according to news agency Reuters.

AFP reported that the 28 people on board included six crew members and there were one or two children among the 22 passengers. A search has been launched and rescue workers are on standby, the agency added.

Russia, once known for aircraft-related accidents, has improved its air traffic safety records in the past few years. However, poor maintenance of air crafts and a low level of safety standards still prevail. Flying is also dangerous in the country’s isolated regions with difficult weather conditions.

This incident in Russia comes exactly two days after a Philippine air force aircraft crashed on a southern island on July 4, killing 50 people. The July 4 crash is the worst air disaster for the Asian country in nearly three decades.





