Home / World News / Russian PM confident China shares ties with Moscow at ‘unprecedented high level’

Russian PM confident China shares ties with Moscow at ‘unprecedented high level’

Bloomberg |
May 24, 2023 01:52 PM IST

The Russian politician expressed confidence that the two countries will achieve a target of annual bilateral trade turnover of $200 billion ahead of schedule.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told China’s premier that bilateral relations are stronger than ever, underscoring how much the two nations are united by a mission to counter the US-led world order.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.(via REUTERS)
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.(via REUTERS)

“Today, relations between Russia and China are at an unprecedented high level,” Mishustin told Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Wednesday. “They are characterized by mutual respect of each other’s interests, the desire to jointly respond to challenges, which is associated with increased turbulence in the international arena and the pattern of sensational pressure from the collective West.”

The Russian politician expressed confidence that the two countries will achieve a target of annual bilateral trade turnover of $200 billion ahead of schedule, and may even exceed the goal.

Mishustin, who is on a two-day trip to China told a business forum in Shanghai on Tuesday that Russia’s farmers were ready to significantly increase agricultural exports to China. The leader who is sanctioned by the US and many of its allies added that bilateral trade had helped Russia decrease its “dependence on the dollar,” according to Russian news agency Interfax.

China has refrained from joining the US-led sanctions campaign against Russia for triggering Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II, and since then bilateral trade has boomed. China’s exports to Russia hit a record in April, jumping 153% from a year earlier to $9.6 billion.

Mishustin’s inaugural visit to China as prime minister comes as Xi has dispatched a special envoy to Ukraine and several European countries. The simultaneous trips symbolize how Beijing is balancing maintaining ties with Moscow, while also trying to portray Xi as a global peacemaker with unique ties to leaders on both sides of Russia’s war.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china russia
china russia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out