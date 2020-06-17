e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Russian President Putin has ‘disinfection tunnel’ to protect him from coronavirus

Russian President Putin has ‘disinfection tunnel’ to protect him from coronavirus

Vladimir Putin has been self-isolating at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow under lockdown although he made a public appearance without a mask at an outdoor event on the June 12 Russia Day holiday.

world Updated: Jun 17, 2020 14:02 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Moscow
The president began holding video conference calls with officials in April, although there have been a few exceptions.
The president began holding video conference calls with officials in April, although there have been a few exceptions.(via REUTERS)
         

Visitors meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin at his country residence must first pass through a walk-through device that sprays them with disinfectant, to protect him from the coronavirus, officials said.

Putin has been self-isolating at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow under lockdown although he made a public appearance without a mask at an outdoor event on the June 12 Russia Day holiday.

As part of precautions to protect the president, visitors walk through the device and get sprayed from above and the side, a video posted Tuesday evening on Twitter by Kremlin pool journalists from RIA Novosti state news agency showed.

The authorities in Penza region east of Moscow where the device was made boasted that it “ensured the safety of the head of government and all those who visit him.”

The Penza regional government said the president’s staff got in touch with the manufacturing company, which until the virus outbreak specialised in automatic cleaning equipment for industrial use.

The device includes facial recognition technology and can take people’s temperatures, according to the manufacturers.

The Kremlin has imposed a range of measures to protect Putin including regular virus testing of the leader and all those who come into contact with him.

Visitors have to take a virus test before meeting Putin, his spokesman said.

The president began holding video conference calls with officials in April, although there have been a few exceptions. For example he was shown meeting in person with the chief of oil giant Rosneft, Igor Sechin, on May 12.

Despite these measures, some in Putin’s circle have caught the virus, including his spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who said, however, that he had not met the president recently enough to have infected him.

In an apparent close brush with the virus in March, Putin was shown on television shaking hands with the chief doctor at a Moscow virus hospital while neither was wearing a mask. The doctor, Denis Protsenko, soon afterwards tested positive.

The elaborate precautions protecting Putin sparked anger from some as the Kremlin has ruled it is safe to hold a national vote on July 1 on constitutional changes that would allow him to serve another consecutive Kremlin term.

“Let them install this know-how at every polling station and then hold a vote,” wrote a commentator, Aleks, on the website of Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid.

tags
top news
‘India wants peace but capable of giving befitting reply if instigated’: PM Modi on Ladakh face-off
‘India wants peace but capable of giving befitting reply if instigated’: PM Modi on Ladakh face-off
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
Odia JCO killed at Galwan Valley was family’s lone breadwinner
Odia JCO killed at Galwan Valley was family’s lone breadwinner
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In