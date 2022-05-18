Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin pleads guilty in 1st Ukraine war crimes trial
Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old Russian soldier, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian as Ukraine has started its first war crimes trial since the beginning of Moscow's invasion.
Ukrainian prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova previously said her office was readying war crimes cases against 41 Russian soldiers for offences that included bombing civilian infrastructure, killing civilians, rape and looting, news agency AP.
However, it was not immediately clear how many of the suspects are in Ukrainian hands and how many would be tried.
The trial comes even as Russia claimed that as many as 959 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol.
Who is Vadim Shishimarin?
Shishimarin from Irkutsk in Siberia has confessed to gunning down the 62-year-old man near the central village of Chupakhivka to prevent him reporting a carjacking by fleeing Russian troops.
If found guilty, Shishimarin could be sent to jail for life for war crimes and premeditated murder.
"By this first trial, we are sending a clear signal that every perpetrator, every person who ordered or assisted in the commission of crimes in Ukraine shall not avoid responsibility," Venediktova tweeted.
Shishimarin's trial opened Friday when he made a brief court appearance while lawyers and judges discussed procedural matters.
What happened on February 28?
On February 28, Shishimarin and a group of Russian troops fled Ukrainian forces, according to Venediktova’s Facebook account.
The Russians allegedly fired at a private car and seized the vehicle, then drove to Chupakhivka, a village about 200 miles east of Kyiv.
On the way, the prosecutor-general alleged, the Russian soldiers saw a man walking on the sidewalk and talking on his phone.
Shyshimarin was ordered to kill the man so he wouldn’t be able to report them to Ukrainian military authorities.
(With inputs from AP, AFP)
-
EU chief proposes up to 9 billion euros in more aid to Ukraine
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday proposed extra aid to Ukraine of up to nine billion euros ($9.5 billion) this year to help Kyiv cope with the ravages of war. In a broadcast statement, von der Leyen also said it was time to think about rebuilding Ukraine whenever the war ends, adding the EU has "a strategic interest in leading this reconstruction effort".
-
Kremlin says Ukraine 'lacks will' to continue peace talks
The Kremlin on Wednesday accused Kyiv authorities of not wanting to continue talks to end hostilities that started after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into pro-Western Ukraine. "Talks are indeed not moving forward and we note the complete lack of will of Ukrainian negotiators to continue this process," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
-
North Korea claims over 1 million Covid recoveries in a week; WHO is worried
North Korea said Wednesday more than a million people have already recovered from suspected COVID-19 just a week after disclosing an outbreak it appears to be trying to manage in isolation as global experts express deep concern about the public health threat. The country's anti-virus headquarters announced 232,880 new cases of fever and another six deaths in state media Wednesday. It said at least 691,170 remain in quarantine.
-
Canada: Parliament’s special committee to examine ties with China
Canada's House of Commons has voted to reappoint a special committee to examine the country's relationship with China, despite opposition from the ruling Liberal Party. The motion in this regard was moved by the opposition Conservative Party and received support from the other major groups - the New Democratic Party and the Bloc Quebecois. It will comprise 12-members, six each from the ruling party and opposition ranks.
-
Canada: Another person arrested in connection with robberies in Hindu temples
A fourth person has been arrested and charged by Canadian law enforcement in connection with a series of robberies and vandalisations in places of worship, mainly Hindu temples, in the province of Ontario between November 2021 and March this year. Gurdeep Pandher, 37, resident of the town of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area, was arrested and charged by Peel Regional Police, a spokesperson for them informed the Hindustan Times.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics