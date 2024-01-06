close_game
Russian strike on Ukraine's Pokrovsk kills 11, including children

Jan 06, 2024

At least 11 people, including five children, were killed by a Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukraine town of Pokrovsk on Saturday, the regional governor said.

People stand next to a crater at a site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.(Reuters/Representational image)
Eight people were also wounded when Russian forces hit the area with S-300 missiles. "The main blow was dealt to Pokrovsk and Rivne in the community of Myrnograd", the head of the Donetsk region, Vadim Filashkin, said on Telegram.

