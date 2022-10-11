Home / World News / Russian strikes on Ukraine could have violated laws of war: United Nations

Russian strikes on Ukraine could have violated laws of war: United Nations

world news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 03:14 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "These strikes may have violated the principles of the conduct of hostilities under international humanitarian law," Ravina Shamdasani said.

Russia-Ukraine War: An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.(AP)
AFP |

Russia's recent wave of attacks on Ukraine may have violated the laws of war and would amount to war crimes if civilians were deliberately targeted, the United Nations said Tuesday.

"These strikes may have violated the principles of the conduct of hostilities under international humanitarian law," Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the UN human rights office, told reporters in Geneva, adding that intentionally targeting civilians and civilian objects, "amounts to a war crime".

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine ukraine war + 2 more
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine ukraine war + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out