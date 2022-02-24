Russia's invasion of Ukraine: What world leaders said

Russia's invasion of Ukraine early Thursday morning was widely condemned by several global leaders and the United Nations, with US President Joe Biden and UN chief Antonio Guterres among those speaking out; the American President warned of potentially catastrophic loss to human lives and Guterres pleading with Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop 'in the name of humanity'.

Apart from the US and the UN, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and Australia, all put out strongly-worded statements in support of Ukraine, but the lack of any clear action - at this time - to counter Russia's aggression is worrying, certainly as casualties are reported.

India is among the countries to not criticise the massing of Russian troops on the Ukraine border or the conflict that began today. However, it has expressed to the United Nations Security Council its deep concern and called on all parties to exercise 'utmost restraint' while stepping up diplomatic efforts to find a solution that ensures the 'legitimate security interests' of all countries.

India's permanent rep to the UNSC, TS Tirumurti, said: "The situation is in danger of spiraling into a major crisis…. emphasise the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint."

What world leaders said on Russia attacking Ukraine

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering... I will be meeting with the leaders of the G7, and the United States and our allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia" - US President Joe Biden.

"President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine... This is a catastrophe for our continent" - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"Germany condemns in the strongest possible terms this unscrupulous act by President Putin. Our solidarity goes out to Ukraine and its people" - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine, give peace a chance, too many people have already died. What is clear for me is that this war doesn’t make any sense" - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"These unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and of Russia's obligations under international law and the Charter of the UN" - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"France firmly condemns Russia’s decision to wage war (and promises support for Ukraine). Russia must end its military operations immediately" - French President Emmanuel Macron.

“A major nuclear power has attacked a neighbor country and is threatening reprisals of any other states that may come to the rescue. This is not only the greatest violation of international law, but also a violation of the basic principles of human coexistence. It is costing many lives with unknown consequences ahead of us. The European Union will respond in the strongest possible terms" - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"Russia's attack on Ukraine is a grave breach of international order. Israel condemns the attack" - Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

“Russian invasion stands to put at risk the basic principle of international order that forbids one-sided action of force in an attempt to change the status quo. We strongly condemn Russia, and we will respond speedily in cooperation with the US and other Western nations" - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"Italy stands by the Ukrainian people and institutions in this dramatic moment. We are working with our European and NATO allies to respond immediately, with unity and determination" - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

"We reject Russia's military operation… (is a) heavy blow to regional peace and stability (and we will continue to support Ukraine's political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity" - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

What China said

China has been the exception, refusing to call the Russian attack on Ukraine an 'invasion' and instead criticising the US and its allies for worsening the crisis.

"You are using a typical Western media question method of using the word invasion. China is closely monitoring the latest situation. We call on all sides to exercise restraint to prevent the situation from getting out of control" - Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.

With input from AFP, Reuters

