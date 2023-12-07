close_game
News / World News / Russia's presidential election to be held on March 17, 2024

AFP |
Dec 07, 2023 01:17 PM IST

Russia's upper house of parliament on Thursday set March 17, 2024 as the date for the next presidential election.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin(AFP)
In a meeting televised live, the senators unanimously approved the date in a decision that "practically kicks off the presidential campaign", according to the head of the chamber, Valentina Matvienko.

