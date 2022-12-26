Home / World News / Russia's Putin and China's Xi Jinping to talk this week, Kremlin says: Report

Published on Dec 26, 2022 03:51 PM IST

Vladimir Putin-Xi Jinping: The report quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying the two sides would release details in due course.

Vladimir Putin-Xi Jinping: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will speak before the end of the year, Russian state news agency TASS said on Monday, without giving details of the timing or format.

It quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying the two sides would release details in due course.

Putin and Xi proclaimed a "no limits" partnership between the two countries when the Russian leader visited Beijing in February, three weeks before his invasion of Ukraine.

With Western countries condemning the war and slamming Russia's economy with sanctions, the partnership with China has taken on even greater importance for Putin, though he publicly acknowledged in September that Beijing had expressed "questions and concern" over Ukraine.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Putin's Security Council, met Xi on a visit to Beijing last week.

Xi told Medvedev that China hopes all parties in the Ukraine crisis maintain restraint and resolve security concerns through political means, China's state news agency Xinhua reported.

