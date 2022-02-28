Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine: Russian ruble drops 30%, rush for US dollars after sanction
world news

Russia-Ukraine: Russian ruble drops 30%, rush for US dollars after sanction

The ruble was indicated to be down 27 percent at 114.33 per dollar in offshore trading, according to Bloomberg News.
Russia's ruble plunged nearly 30 percent against the dollar.(AP)
Russia's ruble plunged nearly 30 percent against the dollar.(AP)
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 10:10 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

Russia's ruble plunged nearly 30 percent against the dollar Monday after world powers imposed fresh, harsher sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The ruble was indicated to be down 27 percent at 114.33 per dollar in offshore trading, according to Bloomberg News.

Full Coverage: Russia-Ukraine war

The United States and European Union said they would exclude some Russian banks from the international bank payments system SWIFT and personally targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. They also banned all transactions with Russia's central bank.

Meanwhile, the G7 nations -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States -- warned they would "take further steps" to add to the sanctions already announced if Russia did not cease its operation.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out