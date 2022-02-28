Russia-Ukraine: Russian ruble drops 30%, rush for US dollars after sanction
Russia's ruble plunged nearly 30 percent against the dollar Monday after world powers imposed fresh, harsher sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The ruble was indicated to be down 27 percent at 114.33 per dollar in offshore trading, according to Bloomberg News.
Full Coverage: Russia-Ukraine war
The United States and European Union said they would exclude some Russian banks from the international bank payments system SWIFT and personally targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. They also banned all transactions with Russia's central bank.
Meanwhile, the G7 nations -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States -- warned they would "take further steps" to add to the sanctions already announced if Russia did not cease its operation.
-
Ukraine agrees for talks, EU airspace ban on Russia: Top developments
Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarus border - near the Chernobyl exclusion zone, following a phone conversation between Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.
-
‘Irresponsible, dangerous’: NATO, US condemn Putin's nuclear alert move
Russian President Vladimir Putin's orders come even as Ukraine agreed to hold talks with Russia along the border with Belarus. Hours ago Ukrainian forces expelled Russian troops from Khargiv - the second largest city of the east European nation, following several hours of heavy battle.
-
Ukraine Prez urges foreigners to join ‘international brigade’ to fight Russia
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainians are courageous enough to face Russia, but highlighted that the current conflict is “not just a Russian invasion of Ukraine, it is the beginning of a war against Europe,” according to AFP.
-
'Heartbroken' Pope urges help for Ukraine, condemns warmongers
The pope said he was moved by images of elderly people seeking refuge and mothers escaping with their children.
-
Russia-Ukraine crisis: 13 nations that have banned Russian flights from airspace
Finland, which borders Russia, and Belgium said on Sunday that it has closed its airspace for Russian planes. Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria have also closed their airspace, and in retaliation, Russia has closed its airspace for flights from the three countries.