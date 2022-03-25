Russia-Ukraine war: Biden's Poland visit, Kyiv claims control of Mariupol | Top points
The fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces continues for more than a month now. Several cities continue to face relentless bombing and missile attacks by the Russian forces. Moscow has claimed it lost over 1,300 soldiers as compared to Ukraine's tally claiming over 15,000 invasion forces were eliminated since February 24. US president Joe Biden is in Poland where he met the American troops stationed at Polish border near Ukraine.
Here are the top developments that transpired in warzone Ukraine during the day.
>The Russian Army has said that the first leg of what it calls the ‘military’ operation has ended and now the entire focus is on liberating the Donbas region. "The combat potential of Ukraine's armed forces has been significantly reduced, which allows (us)... to focus our main efforts on achieving the main goal -- the liberation of Donbas," a senior representative of the General Staff, Sergei Rudskoi, said.
>Moscow said it lost 1,351 soldiers since the invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24. It also claimed that 3,825 soldiers were wounded during fight with the Ukrainian forces. The claim is contrary to that of NATO alliance which has pegged the estimated Russian casualties between 7,000 and 15,000.
> US President Joe Biden landed in Poland which borders Ukraine. Upon touchdown, he said that Russian president Vladimir Putin had failed to divide the West over his invasion of Ukraine. "NATO has never, never been more united than it is today. Putin is getting exactly the opposite of what he intended to have as a consequence of going into Ukraine," he said.
> Russia has said there was no progress in its negotiations with Ukraine, adding that Moscow sought a comprehensive deal while covering a wide range of issues without which an agreement was unlikely.
> Ukraine has claimed that a top Russian general was killed during the fighting near Kherson. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor Oleksiy Arestovych said the commander of the 49th Russian Southern District Army, General Yajov Ryazantsev was killed in the south of the country.
> Ukraine's top military official has claimed that its army is not going to surrender Mariupol in any condition, Reuters reported. The declaration comes amid the regional governor's claim that Kyiv forces still control the strategic city.
