Ukraine War LIVE: Russian offensive has slowed down, says US official

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: The fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces continues for the 66th consecutive day.
Local residents sit in the yard of their damaged building in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Friday.
Local residents sit in the yard of their damaged building in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Friday.(AP)
Apr 30, 2022 08:21 AM IST
HT News Desk
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ferocious fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces is already in the third month. The Russian forces have now turned their attention on capturing the eastern and southern regions of the war-hit country after failing to wrest capital Kyiv. The nine-week long invasion has turned cities into rubble, killed thousands and has forced five million Ukrainians to flee their homeland. Moscow captured the city of Kherson in Ukraine's south and its forces have mostly occupied the eastern port city of Mariupol, where United Nations efforts are under way to evacuate civilians and fighters holed up in a large steel plant. Ukraine and Russia have not held face-to-face peace talks since March 29, and the atmosphere has soured over Ukrainian allegations that Russian troops carried out atrocities as they withdrew from areas near Kyiv. Moscow has denied the claims. The two sides have since held talks by video link.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 30, 2022 08:21 AM IST

    UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol

    The United Nations doggedly sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol on Friday, while Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organization by bombing Kyiv when the UN leader was visiting the capital. Full report

  • Apr 30, 2022 08:09 AM IST

    Ukraine continues to block foreign ships, alleges Russia

    Ukraine continues to block foreign ships, creating a threat of shelling in its internal waters and territorial sea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

    "Russia is taking measures to ensure civil navigation in the waters of the Black and Azov seas. Every day a humanitarian corridor is opened, which is a safe lane for the movement of ships," he said in an interview with Xinhua.

  • Apr 30, 2022 07:49 AM IST

    Russia trying to destroy Donbas, alleges Zelensky

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to destroy the Donbas and all who live there, AP reported. “The constant brutal bombardments, the constant Russian strikes on infrastructure and residential areas show that Russia wants to empty this territory of all people. Therefore, the defense of our land, the defense of our people, is literally a fight for life,” he said late Friday in his nightly video address to the nation.

  • Apr 30, 2022 07:25 AM IST

    Russia was ‘just minutes away’ from capturing Zelensky, close aide says: report

    As the Ukraine war enters 66th day of Russian assault, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s aide has revealed that the Russian troops came to Kyiv with the intention of “capturing the president and his family,” and were just “minutes away from finding them in the first hours of the invasion” on February 24. Read More

  • Apr 30, 2022 07:16 AM IST

    Russian offensive slowed down due to Ukrainian resistance, says US official

    A senior U.S. defense official said Friday the Russian offensive is going much slower than planned in part because of the strength of the Ukrainian resistance. “We also assess that because of this slow and uneven progress, again, without perfect knowledge of every aspect of the Russian plan, we do believe and assess that they are behind schedule in what they were trying to accomplish in the Donbas,” the official told AP, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. military’s assessment.

russia ukraine crisis
world news

