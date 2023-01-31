Home / World News / No F-16s for Ukraine, US says as battle continues in east: Top updates

No F-16s for Ukraine, US says as battle continues in east: Top updates

world news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 08:36 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Last week, Germany and the US announced plans to provide heavy tanks to Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian serviceman walks near a destroyed tank at sunset, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, near Izium, Ukraine.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian serviceman walks near a destroyed tank at sunset, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, near Izium, Ukraine.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

US president Joe Biden said that the country will not provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as Russian forces continue to make gains in the country's east. Ukraine was aiming to receive the fighter jets after securing crucial supplies last week, an adviser to Ukraine's defence minister said.

Read more: Consent was with riders: Donald Trump vs journalist Bob Woodward over recordings

"The next big hurdle will now be the fighter jets," Yuriy Sak told Reuters earlier. Ahead of Joe Biden's remark, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country was facing relentless attacks by Russia in the east, warning that Moscow is aiming to step up its assault further.

Here are the top updates on Russia-Ukraine war:

1. Last week, Germany and the US announced plans to provide heavy tanks to Ukraine.

2. Administrator of Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk province, Denis Pushilin, said Russian troops had secured a foothold in Vuhledar.

Read more: UK economy to fare worse than any other country in developed world in 2023: IMF

3. Ukraine still controls Maryinka and Vuhledar, where Russian attacks were less intense, according to Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov.

4. Kyiv said it had repelled assaults on Blahodatne and Vuhledar.

5; Ukraine's president Zelensky said Russian attacks in the east were relentless despite heavy casualties on the Russian side. "I think that Russia really wants its big revenge. I think they have (already) started it," Zelensky said.

6. Russian forces shelled a dozen settlements in the Bakhmut sector over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Army general staff said.

7. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Western countries supplying arms leads "to NATO countries more and more becoming directly involved in the conflict - but it doesn't have the potential to change the course of events and will not do so."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out